/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada makes a housing announcement/

Aug 06, 2019, 09:00 ET
VICTORIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in British Columbia.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, as they make this important announcement which will impact the scope of affordable housing in British Columbia over the next few years.
Date:
August 6, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Place:
3816 Carey Road
Victoria, BC
