/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada makes a housing announcement/

VICTORIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in British Columbia.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, as they make this important announcement which will impact the scope of affordable housing in British Columbia over the next few years.

Date: August 6, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Place: 3816 Carey Road

Victoria, BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca, 604-787-1787; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

