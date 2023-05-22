SYDNEY, NS, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be making a housing related announcement in Cape Breton.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, and MLA for Sydney River—Mira—Louisbourg, and Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, for the announcement.

Date: May 23rd, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. AT Location: Foyer, City Hall, 320 Esplanade, Sydney, NS B1P 7B9

