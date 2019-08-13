/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding to benefit First Nations people in Thunder Bay/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -  The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is working with local First Nations organizations to create employment opportunities for First Nations people in Thunder Bay.

DATE:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019


TIME:

11:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Anishinabek Employment & Training Services Office, Waverley Community Hub

285 Red River Road

Thunder Bay, Ontario

