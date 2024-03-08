OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make a funding announcement to support several clean growth projects in the Niagara Region and across the country at the Thorold Multimodal Hub.

The Minister will be joined by MP Badawey, MP Bittle, the Mayor of Thorold, the CEOs of CHAR Technologies and StormFisher Hydrogen.

A media availability and site tour will follow.

Date: March 8, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Thorold Multimodal Hub

3363 Davis Road, Gate #2

Thorold, Ontario L2V 1J1

All media are asked to pre-register for the announcement by emailing [email protected]

