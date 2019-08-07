/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada, Alberta, and Calgary to invest in affordable housing in Calgary/

CALGARY, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in Calgary.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing for the Government of Alberta, and Deputy Mayor Peter Demong, as they make this important announcement, which will impact the scope of affordable housing in Calgary over the next few years.

Date: August 7, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m.



Place: 2020 6 Street NW, Calgary, AB

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonoard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca, 604-737-4029; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

