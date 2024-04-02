WATSON LAKE, YT, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Watson Lake.

Media are invited to join Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Christoper Irvin, Mayor of Watson Lake, Lee Bodie, Mayor of Carmacks, William Kendrick, Mayor of Dawson, and a representative from Haines Junction.

Date: April 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 am (YT) Location: Watson Lake Municipal Hall Council Chambers 710 Adela Trail Watson Lake, YT Y0A 1C0

Media may join via zoom by clicking here.

