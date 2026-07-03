The governments of Quebec and Canada support the construction of housing units in Lanaudière

SAINTE-ADÈLE, QC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada announced combined investments of more than $15 million to support the construction of 46 affordable housing units through two projects in the Lanaudière region. These residential developments will help provide inclusive and accessible living environments for Indigenous people and for adults aged 18 and over living with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder.

The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, and Tim Watchorn, Member of the National Assembly for Pays-d'en-Haut, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, as well as by France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Treasury Board, and Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology.

Across both projects, the Government of Quebec contributed more than $11 million. The Government of Canada, for its part, provided more than $4.1 million through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

VIV'en LOGIS: 20 housing units for low-income individuals living with an autism spectrum disorder and/or a mild intellectual disability. $5.7 million from the Government of Quebec (announced on July 8, 2025) $115,000 from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement $450,000 from the Town of Sainte-Adèle All eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the town of Sainte-Adèle (10%).

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière (CAAL): 26 housing units for Indigenous people. $5.2 million from the Government of Quebec $4 million from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement $75,000 from the Town of Saint-Charles-Borromée. All eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Town of Saint-Charles-Borromée (10%).



To build a strong housing sector in Canada, targeted collaboration from all levels of government, including municipal governments, will be key. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments will also provide Quebecers and Canadians with greater access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Quotes:

"We are committed to working with all levels of government and all sectors to provide housing support to those who need it most. This project will quickly create housing for some of the most vulnerable people in Lanaudière, whose needs are urgent. Our government is proud to be one of the partners who have made this development possible." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The housing project in Sainte-Adèle directly addresses the needs of our community. Long before construction began, we closely followed every stage that led to the realization of this initiative, driven by dedicated citizens from our region. This funding announcement is excellent news, as it confirms the importance of the project and demonstrates the value of working together to turn ideas into reality for the benefit of local residents." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Government Administration and State Efficiency, Chair of the Conseil du trésor and Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for people in Lanaudière and across the country. Our support for these projects is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in these projects and the big difference they will make for members of this community." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"The projects we're announcing today will make a big difference for people in the Laurentides and Lanaudière. Every project like these ones draws us closer to the country we want to build--a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home." – Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut

"Viv'en logis shows us that by joining forces, the various levels of government and community stakeholders can achieve great things. Viv'en logis will have a significant impact in the lives of people living with a disability, and we are sincerely grateful for this wonderful collaboration." – Louise Bertrand, President of Viv'en logis

"We sincerely thank all our government partners for their financial support and trust. Their commitment shows that by working together, we can concretely advance the path of reconciliation and carry out innovative and bold projects that meet the real needs of our community. The aim of this transitional housing project is to provide a safe, affordable and culturally secure living environment connected to all CAAL services in order to promote well-being, independence and growth." – Jennifer Brazeau, Executive Director, Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière (CAAL)

Quick facts:

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing. It supports people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable individuals, in particular women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people living with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQIA+ community members, racialized groups and recent immigrants or refugees.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]