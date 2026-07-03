The governments of Canada and Quebec support the construction of housing units in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

MALARTIC, QC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Driven by a shared commitment to increasing the housing supply, the governments of Canada and Quebec strengthened their collaboration in January to accelerate residential construction and support community development. Through, among other initiatives, a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the principles of collaboration for the rollout of Homes Canada in Quebec, while respecting provincial priorities and jurisdictions, the two governments are now delivering concrete results by partnering to support nearly 865 new affordable housing units across the province, representing a total investment of $200 million.

Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced a combined investment of $44.3 million to support the construction of 242 housing units through three projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. Located in Malartic, La Sarre, and Val-d'Or, these projects are intended to help meet the rental housing needs of some of the region's most vulnerable residents.

Accès Patrimmo Project: Selected under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec Estimated project cost: $35.5 million (conditional support of $10.26 million from Build Canada Homes) 108 housing units for families, individuals and seniors.

Accès Patrimmo Project on Giguère Street in Val-d'Or 110 housing units for families, single individuals, and independent seniors. $24.51 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $10 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec City/Town: Tax credit for 50 years $1.10 million from Accès Patrimmo

Lasarrois Pavilion 24 housing units for families and single individuals. $1.63 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $5.44 million from the Government of Quebec $1.75 million from the Town of La Sarre



The announcement was made by the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, as well as by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Martin Ferron, Mayor of Malartic, and Serge Allard, Mayor of Val-d'Or. The announcement was made at the site of the Accès Patrimmo project, in Malartic.

The governments of Canada and Quebec have made housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at each stage of the residential construction process. These investments will help build more housing units as well as strengthen the Canadian economy.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing and homelessness needs. This housing project will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Abitibi-Témiscamingue's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is working on all fronts to increase the housing supply in every region of Quebec. We are committed to ensuring that the acceleration of social and affordable housing construction across the province continues. Today's announcement demonstrates that we are capable of acting with agility and diligence to move housing projects forward. I am very proud of our ability to quickly deploy investments on the ground for the benefit of Quebec households."– Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Your living environment is more than just a roof over your head. It's a place where you can raise a family, grow old with dignity, and build your future. The investments announced today will help more people in the area to find safe and affordable housing, while addressing very real needs in our communities. I'm proud to work with the other levels of government to advance projects that make a tangible difference in the lives of the people who live here." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou

"Today, we are announcing that 242 affordable housing units will be added to the supply already available in our area. This is a significant step in improving housing conditions in our community and creating quality, safe living environments that meet the needs of households in the area. I congratulate the organizations behind these projects, as well as our partners. I'm also delighted with our government's commitment to accelerating the construction of affordable housing."

Daniel Bernard, Quebec Minister for the Economy, Small and Medium Enterprises and Member of the National Assembly for Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue

"The construction of 108 affordable housing units in Malartic is a major step forward for our community. Beyond the buildings, this project will give families, seniors and people in our area access to quality housing that meets their needs and is affordable. The success of a project of this scale shows what's possible when partners work together toward a common goal. I would like to thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec for their financial support, as well as Accès Patrimmo for their efforts at both levels of government, as well as all the individuals and organizations who contributed to making this initiative a success. The City of Malartic is proud to have participated in this initiative, which contributes directly to the vitality, attractiveness and sustainable development of our community." -- Martin Ferron, Mayor of Malartic

"I am very pleased to be part of this announcement alongside the City of Malartic. Access to housing is one of the greatest challenges facing our communities. For a city council, there is nothing more tangible than seeing housing units go up. Each new unit helps, among other things, to welcome new families, support our workers, and enhance our city's appeal. This announcement demonstrates that by working together, municipalities, governments, and local organizations can help provide affordable, quality housing for the community." – Serge Allard, Mayor of Val d'Or

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for our region. It reflects how far we've come, but above all, it highlights how much work still lies ahead to meet the needs of our residents. Our commitment remains unwavering: to continue working alongside our partners to build more affordable housing. As long as even one family, senior, or worker struggles to find a place to live, our mission will continue." – Lily-Katryne Comtois, Director, Accès Patrimmo

Quick facts:

The affordable housing projects announced today that will be carried out under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) are receiving federal funding through Build Canada Homes. These projects are part of the commitments under the Canada-Quebec Agreement relating to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new equivalent investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding to partner organizations through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale. In January 2026, Canada and Quebec signed a memorandum of understanding to guide the deployment of Build Canada Homes across Quebec. As part of this agreement, both governments established a Joint Collaboration Table to coordinate funding, streamline approval processes, and improve alignment between federal, provincial, municipal, and community partners.



Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]