MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN PAQTNKEK MI'KMAW NATION/ Français
Jul 12, 2024, 05:00 ET
PAQTNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, NS, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Mike Kelloway Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Cory Julian, Chief of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation, for a housing announcement.
Date:
July 12, 2024
Time:
2:00 p.m. (AT)
Location:
Bayside Travel Centre
86 Bayside Road, Afton Station, NS B0H 1A0
For more information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
