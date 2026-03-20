/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN KEMPTVILLE/ Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 20, 2026, 07:00 ET

KEMPTVILLE, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Bruce Fanjoy Member of Parliament of Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville, for a housing announcement.

Date:

March 20, 2026


Time:

2:30 p.m. ET


Location:

15 Campus Drive,
Kemptville, Ontario,
K0G 1J0

 

Note: The event will be taking
place outdoors at an active
construction site, all attendees are
required to wear
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),
including a hard hat and steel-toe
boots.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)