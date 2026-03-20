/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN KEMPTVILLE/ Français
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 20, 2026, 07:00 ET
Mar 20, 2026, 07:00 ET
KEMPTVILLE, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Bruce Fanjoy Member of Parliament of Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville, for a housing announcement.
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Date:
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March 20, 2026
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Time:
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2:30 p.m. ET
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Location:
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15 Campus Drive,
Note: The event will be taking
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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