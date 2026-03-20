KEMPTVILLE, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Bruce Fanjoy Member of Parliament of Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville, for a housing announcement.

Date: March 20, 2026



Time: 2:30 p.m. ET



Location: 15 Campus Drive,

Kemptville, Ontario,

K0G 1J0 Note: The event will be taking

place outdoors at an active

construction site, all attendees are

required to wear

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),

including a hard hat and steel-toe

boots.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]