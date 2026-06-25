Canada announces more homes in St. Catharines

ST. CATHARINES, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced over $183 million in funding to help build 492 secure, rental homes in St. Catharines. Located at 159 Ontario Street, The Collective Housing Co-operative provides affordable, non-profit, and community-governed rental housing. The project includes a diverse mix of studio, one‑, two‑, and three‑bedroom homes designed to support residents at all stages of life. The development will also feature a range of shared amenities that promote community connection and well‑being, including rooftop terraces, outdoor BBQ areas, pickleball courts, a fitness room, party and multipurpose spaces, a spa, and a dog wash station.

The announcement was made by Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Mat Siscoe, Mayor of St. Catharines.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is proud to support this project, part of our ongoing efforts to build strong, affordable communities across the country. The Collective Housing Co-operative will make a real impact on lives in St. Catharines. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"This is exactly the kind of housing investment St. Catharines needs. Nearly 500 new rental homes at 159 Ontario Street means more choice for residents, more momentum for our city, and another important step toward building a stronger, more livable community. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its partnership and for helping move projects like this forward." – Mayor Mat Siscoe, City of St. Catharines

"The Golden Horseshoe Co-operative Housing Federation (GHCHF) is excited to be a part of the first new housing co-operative being built in the City of St. Catharines in over 30 years! Co-op housing puts people over profit, and we are deeply thankful to the several partners who helped make this project possible: the federal government through CMHC for providing the mortgage funding, Elevate Living for development support and up front funding, the City of St. Catharines for continued support and waiver of fees, Niagara Region for providing grants and support, and our sister federation CHF Canada for development support. The Collective Housing Co-operative is bringing 492 new units of affordable and safe housing, and we are excited to see the positive impact this makes in the community." – Doug Sider, Executive Director of The Golden Horseshoe Co-operative Housing Federation

"Co-operative Housing has the power to make a difference in the lives of those who live within it, and those living in the surrounding communities. Co-ops provide safe, affordable housing where members' voices are heard, where everyone belongs, and where people grow together collectively. We are so proud to announce The Collective Housing Co-operative and to be a part of making it a reality for those who will call it home." – Sarah Burnett-Murray, President of The Collective Housing Co-operative|

""ELEVATE LIVING is proud to partner on this transformational project to deliver 492 affordable, quality homes. The future of housing relies on this kind of vital collaboration between the public, private, and non-profit sectors to truly move the needle for our community." – Drew Toth, CEO, Elevate Living

"As the CEO of the Niagara Home Builders Association we're so proud to see a project like this move forward. As an association we fight and advocate for housing for all. This project demonstrates that when organizations work together, they can provide much needed housing in Ontario. Kudos to Drew and his team and all involved in this endeavour and the impact that this will have for many families for years to come." – Chuck McShane, CEO of the Niagara Home Builders' Association (NHBA)

Quick Facts:

The Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households. The program was co-designed with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-op housing sector to ensure it addresses the sector's unique needs, including capacity-building support for applicants.

is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households. Funding provided for 159 Ontario Street is as follows: $183 million from the federal government, through the Co-operative Housing Development Program



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]