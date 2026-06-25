Canada announces the groundbreaking of more homes in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced over $1.6 million in funding to help build 31 secure, rental homes in Hamilton. Sacajawea's Indigenous Learners' Building, located at 95 Dundurn Street South, will provide one, two, and three-bedroom units for Indigenous individuals coming to Hamilton with the intention of completing a post-secondary education. Positioned near Hamilton's major post-secondary institutions, the site is served by rapid transit and a future Metrolinx LRT, enabling convenient, car-free access across the city. Its walkable location also provides close access to grocery, retail, and essential daily services.

The announcement was made by Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside John-Paul, Member of Parliament for Danko Hamilton West--Ancaster--Dundas.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. HAF encourages local solutions that create more housing options by removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

Hamilton proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included support for secondary dwellings, a grant program for multi-unit residential housing near rapid transit as well as city-wide zoning reforms. Earlier this year, Hamilton received its third HAF installment of $23.4 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The groundbreaking of the Sacajawea's Indigenous Learners' Building will make a real difference for people here in Hamilton. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"Projects like Sacajawea's Indigenous Learners' Building reflect the kind of partnerships needed to address the many different housing challenges facing so many people in our city. These new affordable homes will support Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education and provide access to transit and nearby campuses. Working with community organizations and our federal partners we are investing in housing that expands opportunity and responds to the needs of a growing city." – Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

"Our Indigenous Learners' Building reflects the power of Indigenous led housing solutions. Through this partnership, we are creating affordable homes that honour the strengths, aspirations, and cultural connections of Indigenous learners while supporting their path toward success." – Miranda Rappazzo, Executive Director, Sacajawea Non Profit Housing Inc.

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 95 Dundurn Street is as follows: $1.6 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $40,000 from CMHC Seed Funding



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]