/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN EDMONTON/ Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 14, 2024, 08:00 ET

EDMONTON, AB, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join:

  • The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages
  • Jason Nixon, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services
  • Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor for City of Edmonton
  • Michael Janz, Councillor of the City of Edmonton Ward papastew
  • Allan Cleiren, Member of the Board of Directors for Civida
  • Gord Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Civida.
Continue Reading
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Date:

March 14, 2024


Time:

9:30 am MT


Location:

Civida Lendrum

11420 60 Ave NW 

Edmonton, AB 

T6H 1J5



Street parking is available along
115 Street, 60 Avenue, and the

service road surrounding the
property.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada