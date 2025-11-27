SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced over $4.2 million in funding through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative to help expand help the Gayenawahsra Transitional housing project and build seven more secure transitional housing units in Six Nations of the Grand River. This includes start-up and ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Gayenawahsra Transitional Housing at 36 Sunrise Court currently provides eight units with a total of 19 bedrooms. With this expansion, seven additional units will be added, creating 14 more bedrooms and significantly increasing the capacity to support the community.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Our Government is proud to support this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to working in true partnership with Indigenous communities. The expansion of Gayenawahsra Transitional Housing at 36 Sunrise Court will provide safe, affordable, and culturally supportive spaces that strengthen families and honour Indigenous traditions. It is another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong."– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, along with their families, continue to be disproportionately affected by gender-based violence across Canada. The expansion of Gayenawahsra Transitional Housing is an important step forward. By providing safe, culturally appropriate services rooted in community, Gayenawahsra helps families heal, rebuild, and thrive. When Indigenous-led organizations, governments, and partners work together, we can create the safe spaces that our communities need and deserve." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts:

The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities. CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process. Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Learn more about Build Canada Homes.

