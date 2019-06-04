/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Community Rally to Support Brunswick Smelter Workers/

BELLEDUNE, NB, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Friends, neighbours, municipal leaders and other supporters will join locked-out Brunswick Smelter workers for a community solidarity rally in Belledune, N.B., on Tuesday, June 4.

WHO: Locked-out Brunswick Smelter workers and community supporters



WHAT: Community solidarity rally



WHEN: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m



WHERE: Belledune Ball Field and Recreation Centre

2404 Main Street, Belledune

(In the event of rain, activities will be moved into the arena)

The 280 smelter workers, members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7085, have been locked out their jobs since April 24 by multinational giant Glencore, which owns the Belledune plant.

"Our members and our families have been receiving great community support since we've been locked out," said USW Local 7085 President Bart Dempsey.

"People recognize what's at stake and that this is a fight that has been provoked by Glencore management. This rally is a way to send a message to Glencore that they should return to the bargaining table and negotiate a settlement that is fair to our families and our communities," Dempsey said.

Tuesday's rally will include a barbecue, music and kids' activities, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Belledune Ball Field and Recreation Centre. Buses will bring supporters to the smelter picket line at 3 p.m. for a brief demonstration before returning to the recreation centre.

"Glencore's lockout is bad for local families, for the community and for the company," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Atlantic Canada and Ontario, who will be at Tuesday's rally.

"It's time for Glencore's corporate leadership to demonstrate some goodwill to the community by ending the lockout and negotiating a resolution," Warren said.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

For further information: Marty Warren, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792; Lawrence McKay, USW Area Co-ordinator, Atlantic Canada, 506-857-0999, 506-232-8472, lmckay@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, bgallagher@usw.ca

