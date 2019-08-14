/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CMPA Information Session to address artificial intelligence in healthcare/

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) will host its Annual Meeting and Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Toronto. This year's Information Session will address the emerging topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare during which Dr. David Naylor, Professor of Medicine and President Emeritus, University of Toronto, and Dr. Hartley Stern, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Canadian Medical Protective Association, will set the stage for an engaging question and answer period.

Members and stakeholders attending the meeting will get a sense of the current state of the AI/Deep Learning technology and its use in healthcare/health research. Dr. Naylor will outline some of the advantages and pitfalls of AI in the health realm, including its current and future applications to practice, while Dr. Stern will review the medical-legal implications of AI in healthcare.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Lisa Calder , Director, Medical Care Analytics, Canadian Medical Protective Association ( Moderator )

, Director, Medical Care Analytics, Canadian Medical Protective Association ( ) Dr. David Naylor , Professor of Medicine and President Emeritus, University of Toronto

, Professor of Medicine and President Emeritus, Dr. Hartley Stern, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Canadian Medical Protective Association

Location: Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond Street West, Toronto, Ontario Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: Annual Meeting—1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. / Information Session—2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

One-on-one interviews with speakers can be arranged in advance or on site.

How the CMPA provides value:

The CMPA delivers efficient, high quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medical-legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation to patients injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our evidence-based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, reducing unnecessary harm and costs.

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our 100,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medical-legal issues.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Protective Association

For further information: Noella LeBlanc, Manager, Communication Services, (613) 513-5173, nleblanc@cmpa.org

Related Links

http://www.cmpa-acpm.ca

