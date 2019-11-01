/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!/ Français

Canadian Space Agency

Nov 01, 2019, 09:00 ET

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 1, 2019, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons will be in Alberta to invite youth and educators to participate in the CSA's Junior Astronauts campaign. 

She will be in Canmore to address educators attending the Alberta Teachers' Association Science Conference 2019. She will also visit Banff Elementary School and Exshaw School, where she will share her story and answer students' questions.

Media representatives are invited to attend the following events.

Friday, November 1, 2019


Time

Address

Participants

10:30 a.m. (MT) 

Banff Elementary School
325 Squirrel Street
Banff, AB T1L 1K1

150 students (Grades 6 to 8)

1:00 p.m. (MT)

Exshaw School
27 Mountain Allen Drive
Exshaw, AB T0L 2C0

200 students (kindergarten to Grade 8)

3:30 p.m. (MT)

Coast Canmore Hotel
511 Bow Valley Trail
Canmore, AB T1W 1N7

150 science teachers and educators

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

