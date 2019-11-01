/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!/ Français
Nov 01, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 1, 2019, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons will be in Alberta to invite youth and educators to participate in the CSA's Junior Astronauts campaign.
She will be in Canmore to address educators attending the Alberta Teachers' Association Science Conference 2019. She will also visit Banff Elementary School and Exshaw School, where she will share her story and answer students' questions.
Media representatives are invited to attend the following events.
|
Friday, November 1, 2019
|
Time
|
Address
|
Participants
|
10:30 a.m. (MT)
|
Banff Elementary School
|
150 students (Grades 6 to 8)
|
1:00 p.m. (MT)
|
Exshaw School
|
200 students (kindergarten to Grade 8)
|
3:30 p.m. (MT)
|
Coast Canmore Hotel
|
150 science teachers and educators
Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca
Follow us on Social Media
http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/rss/default_eng.xml
https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSpaceAgency/
http://www.youtube.com/user/Canadianspaceagency
http://twitter.com/csa_asc
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca
Share this article