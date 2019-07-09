/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Southwestern Ontario/ Français
Jul 09, 2019, 07:00 ET
BRANTFORD, ON, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne continues touring Southwestern Ontario to visit community infrastructure projects and meet with community leaders.
Date: Tuesday, July 9th, 2019
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Minister Champagne visits the Six Nations of the Grand River.
CLOSED TO MEDIA
1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Minister Champagne tours Brantford's Wastewater Treatment Plant.
OPEN TO MEDIA
385 Mohawk Street
Brantford, ON
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
