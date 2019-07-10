/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Ontario's Niagara region/
Jul 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
ST. CATHARINES, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne tours Ontario's Niagara region to make an important infrastructure announcement.
Date: Wednesday, July 10th, 2019
9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Minister Champagne visits the St. Catharines Transit Garage.
OPEN TO MEDIA
2012 First Street
St. Catharines, ON
10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Minister Champagne tours Seaway Wastewater Treatment Plant
OPEN TO MEDIA
30 Prosperity Avenue
Port Colborne, ON
12:15 p.m.
Minister Champagne will be meeting with local mayors and representatives from the 2021 Canada Summer Games
CLOSED TO MEDIA
2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement.
OPEN TO MEDIA
Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant
3599 Macklem Street
Niagara Falls, ON
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
