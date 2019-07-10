/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Ontario's Niagara region/

ST. CATHARINES, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne tours Ontario's Niagara region to make an important infrastructure announcement.

Date: Wednesday, July 10th, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Minister Champagne visits the St. Catharines Transit Garage.

OPEN TO MEDIA

2012 First Street

St. Catharines, ON

10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Minister Champagne tours Seaway Wastewater Treatment Plant

OPEN TO MEDIA

30 Prosperity Avenue

Port Colborne, ON

12:15 p.m.

Minister Champagne will be meeting with local mayors and representatives from the 2021 Canada Summer Games

CLOSED TO MEDIA

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant

3599 Macklem Street

Niagara Falls, ON

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

