/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada Post to unveil stamps celebrating Apollo 11 and Canadian contributions to the mission/

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post is issuing two commemorative stamps celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission that landed humans on the moon for the first time – and the Canadians who helped make it possible.

The Apollo 11 mission was a giant leap for human space exploration and featured significant Canadian ingenuity and innovation. Canadian engineers working at NASA, and Héroux-Devtek – a company based in Longueuil, Que. that built part of the lunar lander – were instrumental in making the mission a success.

We will share their stories and honour their contributions.

Family members of the Canadians being honoured on the stamp products, and other individuals with unique connections to Apollo 11, will participate in the event.

WHAT: Unveiling two commemorative stamps celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Canadian contributions to the mission.



WHERE: Héroux-Devtek

755 Thurber Street

Longueuil, Que.



WHEN: Thursday, June 27, 11 am

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

