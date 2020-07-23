/R E P E A T -- Long-term care workers' unions launch public push to end for-profit care/
Jul 23, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor, unions that represent healthcare workers across the long-term care sector, will unveil the next stage of their joint advocacy, calling for profound change to improve the conditions of work and care through an end to for-profit care.
Media are invited to RSVP to ask questions of the union leaders. A powerful new advertisement will be premiered during the media conference. The complete, high-resolution broadcast and the ad will be available for download following the event.
WHO:
|
Sharleen Stewart
|
Candace Rennick
|
Jerry Dias
|
President
|
Secretary-Treasurer
|
National President
|
SEIU Healthcare
|
CUPE Ontario
|
Unifor
WHAT:
SEIU Healthcare, CUPE, and Unifor, unions that represent healthcare workers across the long-term care sector, will hold a press conference to unveil the next stage of their joint advocacy to improve the conditions of work and care, and where priorities and investments must be focused going forward.
WHERE:
Virtual press conference event will be streamed live on the Unifor, SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) Facebook pages:
https://www.facebook.com/UniforCanada
https://www.facebook.com/SEIUHealthcareCanada
https://www.facebook.com/CUPEOntario
https://www.facebook.com/ochucupe/
WHEN:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00 A.M. ET
MEDIA PARTICIPATION/REGISTRATON:
Media are invited to RSVP to participate and send questions in advance or during the broadcast to the labour leaders by emailing [email protected].
SOURCE Unifor
For further information: MEDIA PARTICIPATION/REGISTRATON: Media are invited to RSVP to participate and send questions in advance or during the broadcast to the labour leaders by emailing [email protected]