/R E P E A T -- Long-term care workers' unions launch public push to end for-profit care/

Unifor

Jul 23, 2020, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor, unions that represent healthcare workers across the long-term care sector, will unveil the next stage of their joint advocacy, calling for profound change to improve the conditions of work and care through an end to for-profit care.

Media are invited to RSVP to ask questions of the union leaders. A powerful new advertisement will be premiered during the media conference. The complete, high-resolution broadcast and the ad will be available for download following the event.

WHO:

Sharleen Stewart

Candace Rennick

Jerry Dias

President

Secretary-Treasurer

National President

SEIU Healthcare

CUPE Ontario

Unifor

WHAT:
SEIU Healthcare, CUPE, and Unifor, unions that represent healthcare workers across the long-term care sector, will hold a press conference to unveil the next stage of their joint advocacy to improve the conditions of work and care, and where priorities and investments must be focused going forward.

WHERE:
Virtual press conference event will be streamed live on the Unifor, SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/UniforCanada 
https://www.facebook.com/SEIUHealthcareCanada 
https://www.facebook.com/CUPEOntario 
https://www.facebook.com/ochucupe/

WHEN:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00 A.M. ET

MEDIA PARTICIPATION/REGISTRATON:
Media are invited to RSVP to participate and send questions in advance or during the broadcast to the labour leaders by emailing [email protected].

