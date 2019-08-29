/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic/

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce financial support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic, will also be in attendance.

Press conference date

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time

2:30 p.m.

Location

Tent in front of the station

5527 Frontenac Street

Lac-Mégantic, Quebec

G6B 1H6



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca