/R E P E A T -- Invitation to Media - Press conference for KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples/

QUEBEC CITY, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to the launch of the program of the KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples event. This third edition will take place from August 30th to September 2nd at the place de l'Assemblée-Nationale in Quebec City. Will be there Dr. Stanley Vollant, surgeon, president of Puamun Meshkenu (the Walk of a Thousand Dreams) and spokesperson for the event, Konrad Sioui, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation and many other dignitaries.

Date: June 19, 2019



Time: 11 am



Location: Plaines Room

Hilton Québec

1100, boul. René-Lévesque Est

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alicia Rochevrier, AR Communication, alicia@arcommunication.ca, 418 929-7880; Alain Garon, Communications Advisor, Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador, agaron@apnql.com, 418 254-4620

