/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Joly will announce an investment for supporting tourism in Quebec/ Français
Aug 28, 2019, 06:30 ET
QUÉBEC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding for strengthening the tourism sector in Quebec and for stimulating economic growth and creating good jobs for middle-class families.
Date:
August 28, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
Governor's Kiosk
Cap Diamant
Plains of Abraham
Québec, Quebec
Stay connected
Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article