Programs with Pathways to Education Winnipeg and RRC Polytech will provide Indigenous and Newcomer students with financial and academic supports, mentoring and work-integrated opportunities

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced new education partnerships with Pathways to Education Winnipeg (Pathways Winnipeg) and Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech) that will provide Indigenous and Newcomer youth in Winnipeg with a variety of educational supports, including mentorship, internship, and scholarship opportunities. The initiatives are part of IG's ongoing commitment, through its IG Empower Your Tomorrow community platform, to help underserved groups in the city build their financial well-being.

"These programs are significant in scope and commitment and represent a refocussing of our approach to community investment in Winnipeg," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We want to concentrate our resources on supporting education and career path development to build financial well-being, particularly for historically underserved groups in the city. I'm excited about the impact our work with Pathways Winnipeg and RRC Polytech will have on high school graduation rates for Indigenous and Newcomer students and the doors it will open as they pursue post-secondary studies and careers with the support they deserve."

Providing Support for High-School Students

The renowned national Pathways to Education Program is delivered in Winnipeg through the Community Education Development Association (CEDA), a Winnipeg-based organization that promotes education to create opportunities for growth, knowledge, and freedom for the city's youth. IG and CEDA will work together to support approximately 750 high school students enrolled in the Pathways Program—the majority being Indigenous or Newcomers to Canada—over three years with career and employability skills, tailored academic, financial and social supports, mentoring, and post-secondary education guidance. Programming will be focussed in Lord Selkirk Park, William Whyte, Dufferin, and North Point Douglas.

"We know that having the right financial and social supports in place are critical to increasing high school graduation rates," said Jordan Bighorn, Executive Director of CEDA. "That's why this partnership with IG is so critical. We want to make sure students across Winnipeg can access all the opportunities that come with earning a high school diploma, including having the option of pursuing their studies at a college or university."

New IG Empower Indigenous Scholarship and Career Development Program with RRC Polytech

IG also announced that it has partnered with RRC Polytech, Manitoba's largest institute of applied learning and research, to establish a comprehensive support program for Indigenous students each year within the School of Business, Information Technology and Creative Arts, and the School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. The IG Empower Program is part of an ongoing, long-term partnership that will provide not only financial support as students continue their studies, but also a collaborative environment for students to benefit from career mentorship opportunities.

It includes the creation of a new IG Empower Navigation Coach position to support up to 300 Indigenous students throughout their academic journey and promote their overall well-being – each year. It also establishes a Scholarship and Career Development Program to help remove financial barriers (through tuition support) and create new career opportunities for up to 12 eligible students annually. This program serves as a bridge and fosters academic achievement and leadership development as Indigenous students progress from the Pathway Program and continue their studies into RRC Polytech certificate and diploma programs.

The Scholarship and Career Development Program also provides opportunities for paid internships at IG Wealth Management in Winnipeg for the purpose of enhancing student learning, leadership development, and exploration of career options.

"This partnership with IG Wealth Management will remove barriers through guidance, mentorship and financial supports, and further enhance our ability to support Indigenous students, ensuring they become not just successful graduates, but leaders poised to excel in their respective fields of study and with leading Manitoba employers such as IG," said Jamie Wilson, Vice President, Indigenous Strategy, Research and Business Development, RRC Polytech.

Both these programs build on existing partnerships IG has in place with University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba.

The Pathways Winnipeg and RRC Polytech partnerships are part of the IG Empower Your Tomorrow community platform, which gives Canadians the resources, tools and confidence they need to own their own financial future. Through focused community support and engagement, we can make a real impact and inspire financial confidence, literacy, and resilience among young people in Canada from coast-to-coast.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $121.2 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2023.

About Pathways to Education

Pathways to Education is a national, charitable organization breaking the cycle of poverty through education. Its award-winning program is creating positive social change by supporting youth living in low-income communities across Canada to overcome barriers to education, graduate from high school, and build the foundation for a successful future. Through the collective power of partnerships, Pathways to Education's innovative program is preparing youth for tomorrow.

About CEDA

CEDA has been an active part of community building in Winnipeg's inner-city neighbourhoods for nearly 40 years. Since 1979, CEDA has been rooted in strong community development values and the belief that building community voice and taking action is the most empowering activity for neighbourhoods.

About RRC Polytech

Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech) is Manitoba's only Polytechnic and largest institute of applied learning and research, with more than 200 full- and part-time degree, diploma and certificate options. Through hands-on learning opportunities and state-of-the-art instruction, we prepare more than 22,000 students annually to become leaders in their fields – while also ensuring they can meet changing industry demands and contribute to the province's economic growth.

