MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is calling for donations in the next few days from people with type O+ and O- blood. Blood donations are often down during the holiday season, while demand for blood from hospitals is up. Though Héma‑Québec has a solid blood supply overall, the need for donations from these two blood types has grown in the last few days, as many potential donors have cancelled their appointments due to the weather.

Héma-Québec is asking anyone who is unable to attend a scheduled appointment to please cancel it to free up their spot for someone else. Héma-Québec will also be as flexible as possible to accommodate walk‑ins from type O+ and O- donors, whether at a donor centre or at a blood drive. One blood donation can save up to three lives, so every drop counts.

To book an appointment, visit jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or call 1‑800‑343‑7264 (SANG). If you want to make sure you are eligible to donate before coming in, visit Héma‑Québec's website or call Donor Services at 1‑800‑847‑2525.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,600 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, stem cells, mother's milk and human tissues, as well as thousands of blood drive volunteers. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

www.hema-quebec.qc.ca

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: Josée Larivée | Patrice Lavoie, Media Line | 514-832-0871, [email protected]