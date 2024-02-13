Feb 13, 2024, 10:00 ET
Admire 150 works from the remarkable Sobey collection assembled for the first time in Québec City.
QUEBEC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The striking, varied Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art exhibition affords a unique perspective of Canadian creativity past and present. The exhibition includes emblematic figures of Canadian art such as:
Paul-Émile Borduas, Emily Carr, Maurice Cullen, Brenda Draney, Ursula Johnson, Brian Jungen, Cornelius Krieghoff, David Milne, Kent Monkman, Jean Paul Riopelle, Marc-Aurèle de Foy Suzor-Coté, Tom Thomson, etc. , who recount the narratives at the heart of our country's great history.
An amazing emotional voyage awaits you from sea to sea.
INVITATION TO THE MEDIA
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 - 10 A.M.
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit with:
Jean-Luc Murray, Director General, MNBAQ
Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection
Jennifer Withrow, Deputy Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection
Bernard Doucet, Executive Director, Sobey Art Foundation
The McMichael Canadian Art Collection has produced the Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art exhibition.
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a state corporation funded by the Gouvernement du Québec.
