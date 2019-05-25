/R E P E A T -- Explore Behind-the-Scenes at Billy Bishop Airport This Saturday for Doors Open Toronto/

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, May 25, 2019, media are invited to tour Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as part of the 20th annual Doors Open Toronto, presented by Great Gulf. Throughout the day, thousands of people are expected to visit Billy Bishop Airport as part of the annual city-wide event.

This year's theme – 20 Something – focuses on Toronto's past and future and is particularly fitting as we celebrate 80 years of rich history at Billy Bishop Airport. As part of Doors Open 2019, visitors are encouraged to come learn more about our history and the important role Toronto's city airport plays in creating gateways and making connections.

WHAT: Billy Bishop Airport welcomes media to tour the airport as part of Doors Open Toronto, presented by Great Gulf. Airport staff and partners will be onsite to answer questions and provide visitors with a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse of the airport, including:





• An interactive historic photo display highlighting Toronto's changing skyline on the occasion of the airport's 80th anniversary;

• The airport's fire hall and maintenance facility, which will give kids of all ages the opportunity to explore the airport's state-of-the-art safety vehicles;

• Billy Bishop Airport's state-of-the-art underwater pedestrian tunnel, the island atrium and mainland pavilion, as well as a staging area to view the airport's runway operations and aircraft up close;

• A proposed new art installation by artist David M. General to represent the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation;

• Creative works from the Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre's Room 13 art program;

• The team of falcons and dogs that play an important role in the airport's wildlife management program;

• Airport partners and tenants, such as Porter Airlines, Air Canada, FlyGTA, Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and Heli Tours, among others, who will host displays and showcase the full range of services that the airport provides.

The Billy Bishop Airport self-guided tour map can be found here.

WHO: Gene Cabral, Executive Vice President of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and PortsToronto



WHEN: Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Note: Billy Bishop Airport is only participating in Doors Open Toronto on Saturday



WHERE: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, 2 Eireann Quay, Toronto, ON

Information on getting to Billy Bishop Airport and parking can be found here.



PHOTO OP: Media are invited to tour Billy Bishop Airport as part of Doors Open Toronto, conduct interviews and take photos and/or video.

IMPORTANT: Access to behind-the-scenes areas will only be granted until 5:00 p.m. Last entry will be granted at 4:00 p.m.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (https://www.billybishopairport.com)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards, including being named one of the top airports globally and in North America in both the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards and Skytrax World Airport Awards. Billy Bishop Airport has also been ranked as the fourth Best International Airport by Condé Nast Traveler and has ranked top ten on Private Fly's list for Most Scenic Airport Approaches in the world for five consecutive years.

About Doors Open Toronto

Since its inception in 2000, Doors Open Toronto has attracted more than two million visits to 800 unique locations across the city. It is Canada's largest Doors Open event and one of the three largest Doors Open events in the world. Doors Open Toronto is dedicated to celebrating built heritage, architecture and design. It is presented by Great Gulf and produced by the City of Toronto in partnership with the broader community. More information and updates will be available at toronto.ca/doorsopen, on Facebook at facebook.com/doorsopenTO, on Twitter at twitter.com/@doors_openTO and on Instagram at instagram.com/doors_opento. The event hashtag is #DOT19.

