Early Days. Indigenous Art from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection has been organized with Indigenous specialists and enriched by recent research. It affords visitors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the variety and diversity of Indigenous art and invites them to observe our relationship with the earth and our ancestors and the ties that bind us.

The exhibition proposes a unique encounter with living cultures, deeply rooted in our shared history.

