Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 ET

QUÉBEC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Explore a vast panorama celebrating more than 50 artists from 13 nations spanning Canada from coast to coast through 110 works, ranging from past traditions to contemporary practices. The works from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ontario, fully reveal the emotive power and artistic virtuosity of the First Nations. 

Early Days. Indigenous Art from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection has been organized with Indigenous specialists and enriched by recent research. It affords visitors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the variety and diversity of Indigenous art and invites them to observe our relationship with the earth and our ancestors and the ties that bind us.  

The exhibition proposes a unique encounter with living cultures, deeply rooted in our shared history.

INVITATION TO THE MEDIA

Wednesday, October 16, at 10 a.m.

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1

Linda Tremblay, Head of Media Relations
[email protected]
418 262-4681

Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit with: 

Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ
Sarah MILROY, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection 
Eve-Lyne BEAUDRY, Director of Collections and Research, MNBAQ
Bonnie DEVINE, an Anishinaabe and Ojibwa artist, curator, author, professor and co-editor of the exhibition catalogue 
Florence GARIÉPY, Head of Adult Mediation, MNBAQ
Xavier WATSO, Abenaki host, columnist, actor, and exhibition spokesperson

