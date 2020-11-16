The Salvation Army's largest public fundraiser of the year supports 1.9 million vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - It's been a difficult year for Canadians. The Salvation Army has seen the number of people needing support skyrocket almost five times over last year in some locations across the country. It is a worrying and unprecedented jump not seen since the Second World War by the organization. And, as the coronavirus continues to impact lives, it is expected that the need for support will continue to grow in the coming months. As the urgency increases, The Salvation Army officially launches its 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign – the organization's largest public fundraising drive of the year.

This year, due to the coronavirus, more and more people are facing new financial challenges and frightening realities. The Salvation Army has seen a 19% increase in the number of people who have visited The Salvation Army this year because of delayed wages. Furthermore, people listing homelessness as their reason for visits has doubled since 2019.

"This year, we see evidence that the people we serve are struggling like never before," says Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, spokesperson for The Salvation Army. "We refuse to let the pandemic steal their Christmas joy. That's why The Salvation Army is providing those in need with food, shelter and other essentials. We need the help and support of Canadians who can donate more now than ever."

With a national $23 million fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance to thousands of families and individuals who have met with hard times. Last year, across the country, The Salvation Army helped more than 1.9 million people, providing 3.3 million free meals, assisting 233,000 with Christmas food hampers and toys, and over 1.3 million with food, clothing or practical help.

Contributions to the kettle campaign allow The Salvation Army to continue operating its life-changing programs, such as substance-use recovery, housing support, job and skills training and budgeting classes. At 2,000 kettle locations across Canada, every donation to a Christmas kettle remains in the community in which it was given, to support local needs.

Each year, The Salvation Army relies on the support of thousands of kettle workers who volunteer their time and energy to collect donations at each of our kettle locations across the country. Furthermore, the campaign would not be possible without the support of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, the CBC, Rogers Communications, BellMedia, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, LCBO (in Ontario), Canadian Tire, Cadillac Fairview, Oxford Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Morguard, Metro, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, Bass Pro Shops, The Salvation Army National Recycling Operations (thrift stores) and many more, who allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores or an opportunity to donate.

Beyond donating to The Salvation Army's Christmas kettles, FilltheKettle.com, a Salvation Army mobile site, will enable donors to give through their mobile devices or computers. Users of FilltheKettle.com can also host their own online kettle and encourage their friends, family, neighbours and co-workers to donate to The Salvation Army.

Donations to the 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

