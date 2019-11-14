/R E P E A T -- CF Toronto Eaton Centre lights up the city with annual Tree Lighting on November 14 hosted by Canada's own Bianca Andreescu/

Iconic community celebration kicks off Cadillac Fairview's series of nationwide tree lighting events

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions! CF Toronto Eaton Centre will light its iconic 108-feet-tall Christmas tree on Thursday, November 14 marking the property's fourth annual Tree Lighting event and the unofficial kick off to Toronto's holiday season. Building off last year's momentous unveiling, this year's celebration features live music from an electric violinist, Dr. Draw and DJ 4KORNERS. CF Toronto Eaton Centre is pleased to welcome Canada's very own Grand Slam Champion, Bianca Andreescu, as the host of the event, leading thousands of holiday revelers in a countdown to light the tallest Christmas tree in the city.

"Our goal at Cadillac Fairview is to create memorable and share-worthy holiday experiences for our community," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "This year, we're taking our tree lighting tradition to new heights, where we'll leverage the power of the community to come together and light the tree with new interactive elements. We can't wait to meet you there!"

This year, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is partnering with Starbucks Canada as a presenting sponsor to promote holiday cheer and goodwill.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of CF Toronto Eaton Centre's highly anticipated Tree Lighting event for the second year in a row," said Peter Furnish, Vice President, Marketing at Starbucks Canada. "Over the years, Cadillac Fairview has built an inspiring tradition that aligns with our commitment to our communities and we can't wait to help ignite the joy of the holidays for everyone!"

To bring the holiday spirit to communities from coast-to-coast, CF is lighting up the country with five Tree Lighting events. A second GTA tree lighting celebration will take place at CF Markville on Friday, November 15, marking the shopping centre's second annual tree lighting.

What: CF Toronto Eaton Centre Tree Lighting hosted by global tennis phenom, Bianca Andreescu When: Thursday, November 14, 2019 Time: 5:30 p.m. – Arrival

6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Official tree lighting led by Bianca Andreescu and DJ 4KORNERS



Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Centre Court at Level 2 (James Street entrance) Who: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Starbucks Canada, and Bianca Andreescu

Interview opportunities with:

Sheila Jennings , General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre

, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre Peter Furnish from Starbucks Canada

from Starbucks Canada and photo opportunities with Bianca Andreescu

Photo Op: Thousands of Torontonians gather at North America's busiest shopping centre for iconic tree lighting featuring an interactive display of lights, hosted by Canadian tennis champion, Bianca Andreescu.

For more information, visit www.cfshops.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 323,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $29 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 67 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Starbucks Canada

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at www.starbucks.ca and the Starbucks Newsroom at news.starbucks.com.

