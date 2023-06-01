/R E P E A T -- CF Toronto Eaton Centre Celebrates Pride Month with Special Events including Musical Performances, a Pride Market, Drag Brunch, and more!/

Activations include a Pride Market presented by Toronto Queer Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Toronto Eaton Centre is celebrating Pride and the 2SLGBTQ+ community with special events and experiences throughout the month of June. The centre will be lit up with rainbow decor to mark the season and will feature unique experiences from a Drag Brunch and a Pride Market to an art installation presented by Pride Toronto, making CF Toronto Eaton Centre a must-visit destination for guests of all ages this Pride season.

CF Pride Market (June 1 - 4, 8 - 11 & 15 - 18)

Created in partnership with Toronto Queer Market, a special Pride Market will be popping up at Centre Court this June featuring small business owners from across the city. Merchandise including jewelry, candles, clothing, and accessories will be available for purchase with new vendors introduced each week.

CF Drag Brunch (Saturday June 24)

CF Toronto Eaton Centre is inviting shoppers to celebrate Pride in a wild and fun Drag Brunch on Saturday June 24th where guests will enjoy brunch by The Constance Taverne along with performances by some of the city's most notable Drag Queens. Tickets are available for $25 per person and includes lunch and drinks, a CF SHOP! card, and a $10 donation to Egale, Canada's leading organization for 2SLGBTQ+ people and issues.

CF Bubbly Bar (June 16 - 25)

The centre's popular Bubbly Bar is back for Pride! Hosted on L3 of the shopping centre, where guests can enjoy drinks and people watch from the mall concourse, the Bubbly Bar will be available for a limited time from June 16 - 25. Guests are invited to sample drinks and purchase bottles from Vodkow from 12pm each day. From June 18 onwards, complimentary espresso martinis will be served with snacks during happy hour from 4pm to 7pm.

Musical Performances & Art Installations

Live musical performances by local artists will be held at the centre on June 3, 10, 20 & 24. CF Toronto Eaton Centre will also host a special seating installation entitled Conversation Pit in partnership with Pride Toronto.

Digital Pride Gift Guide

For fashion inspiration this Pride season, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be featuring a roundup of looks in collaboration with retail partners.

