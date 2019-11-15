/R E P E A T -- CF Markville Presents Second Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on November 15 hosted by local personality, Nicole Servinis/

Markham community comes together to welcome the holiday season as part of a series of nationwide tree lightings

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions! CF Markville will light its 36-feet-tall Christmas tree on Friday, November 15, marking its second annual tree lighting event. Building on the classic holiday tradition, the Markham community is invited to come together and join in the spirit to help light up the tree.

This year's celebration will feature live music from an electric violinist and an interactive tree lighting all led by Community Correspondent for Breakfast Television, Nicole Servinis, and talented DJ, Matthew Romeo who will lead the countdown and light the tree. This event is one of five tree lighting events taking place across Canada at Cadillac Fairview shopping centres.

Families and friends are invited to participate in this momentous holiday event as the magic of the season radiates through the shopping centre, coming together to kick off a new holiday season.

What: CF Markville Tree Lighting led by notable local host, Nicole Servinis



When: Friday, November 15, 2019



Time: · 5:30 p.m. – Arrival · 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Official tree lighting led by Nicole Servinis



Where: CF Markville, 5000 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 4M9 – Centre Court



Who: CF Markville

Interview opportunities with:

Daryl Clemance , General Manager, CF Markville

, General Manager, CF Markville local host, Nicole Servinis

Photo Op: Markham community gathers at CF Markville for special tree lighting.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 323,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $29 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 67 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

