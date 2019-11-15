/R E P E A T -- CF Chinook Centre Celebrates Third Annual Tree Lighting on November 15, hosted by local personality Dave Kelly/

Calgarians are invited to come together to light up the tree as part of the nationwide series of tree lighting ceremonies presented by Cadillac Fairview

CALGARY, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions! CF Chinook Centre will light its Christmas tree on Friday, November 15, marking the property's third annual Tree Lighting event. Building on the beloved tradition, CF Chinook Centre is inviting the Calgary community to come together in the holiday spirit and celebrate the holiday season at the property's tree lighting event.

This year's celebration will feature live music from an electric violinist and an interactive tree lighting all led by the Host of Dave Kelly Live & local personality, Dave Kelly and local DJ Joanna 'Magik' Majcherkiewicz, who will lead the countdown and light the 38-feet-tall Christmas tree. The community is invited to join in on this marquee holiday event, one of five tree lighting celebrations taking place across Canada at Cadillac Fairview shopping centres.

What: CF Chinook Centre Tree Lighting led by the host of Dave Kelly Live & local personality, Dave Kelly When: Friday, November 15, 2019 Time: 5:30 p.m. – Arrival

6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Official tree lighting led by Dave Kelly



Where: CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2H 0K8 – Centre Court Who: CF Chinook Centre

Interview opportunities with:

Paige O'Neill , General Manager, CF Chinook Centre

, General Manager, CF Chinook Centre Dave Kelly , host of Dave Kelly Live & local personality

Photo Op: Calgary community gathers at CF Chinook Centre for special tree lighting celebration with local host, Dave Kelly.

For more information, visit www.cfshops.com .

