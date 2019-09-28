/R E P E A T -- Candidates Invited to Hear Plateau Residents Concerns - Citizens' Assembly A nous le Plateau! to Create Space for Participatory Democracy/

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the upcoming elections for the Plateau-Mont-Royal mayoralty and the Canadian parliament, Plateau residents and community groups are joining forces to host A nous le Plateau!, a citizens assembly open to the public, which will take place Saturday, September 28 from 10 am to 5 pm at Resto Plateau, 4450 Saint-Hubert Street, Montreal.

Inspired by the tradition of participatory democracy used in town meetings in Vermont and in open forums, À nous le Plateau! will encourage dialog on themes selected by the participants during the assembly. Candidates for this year's elections, as well as sitting school board and provincial government officials, are invited to listen and respond to the participants' concerns and proposals.

Organizers expect this event to kick off an ongoing series of assemblies in which participants will focus on specific issues related to the Plateau, and how policies at each level of government can be optimized to achieve the residents' goals for the neighborhood.

"With issues like the environment, housing and mobility at stake, we are at a time when the need for interdependence between neighbors and the various political levels is particularly strong. A nous le Plateau! represents a great opportunity for community groups, politicians and residents to get together, share concerns and propose solutions," said Nathan McDonnell, member of the Milton Park Citizens Committee and one of the event organizers.

