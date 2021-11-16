/R E P E A T -- Cadillac Fairview Introduces Payment Innovation with New Digital Gift Card for Leading Mobile Wallets/

Canadians from coast-to-coast now have the option to buy and receive digital CF gift cards for friends and family with the new CF SHOP! Mastercard® Gift Card through the LiVE by CF app. This single-load prepaid card can be purchased through cfshopcard.ca and is available for use with leading digital mobile wallets including Apple Pay® and Google Pay TM for a safe, secure, sustainable, and contactless payment experience at all CF shopping centres. To further meet the needs of Canadians, shoppers will also have the option to link physical CF gift cards to the app for easy access to card balances.

"We first introduced the LiVE by CF app to Canadians in June 2020, putting the mall directory and product discovery in the hands of our shoppers," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital and Innovation at Cadillac Fairview. "This evolution of our gift card program helps deliver the safe and convenient contactless payments consumers are expecting, especially ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season and beyond."

The introduction of the CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card is supported by a partnership with Mastercard and EML Payments, amongst others. Each partner brings a unique offering and capability to shoppers, providing industry-leading offers to ease tension points that often come with everyday shopping experiences.

"To align with today's digitally connected lifestyle, consumers are seeking digital-first payment options that are both seamless and secure," said Sohil Tiwari, Senior Vice President, Market Development at Mastercard in Canada. "Powered by Mastercard's tokenization technology, the CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card, will enable CF shoppers to securely transform any connected mobile device into a payment device, making it easier and more convenient for Canadians to gift and spend at CF's shopping centres."

Mastercard's tokenization technology provides additional security to cardholders by replacing a physical or virtual card number with a unique token that is useless to fraudsters as it can only be used by the merchant who requested it.

Guests will now have the expanded option to buy, send and spend their gift cards directly from the LiVE by CF app no matter where they are with just a few simple clicks. Corporate customers can also purchase digital gift cards in bulk to send to clients and employees across Canada.

"When CF approached EML to lead the gift card program management as a key feature of the LiVE by CF app, we knew something great was on the horizon," said Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML. "With over 10 years of payments experience, our team's innovative platform helps businesses like CF create desirable customer experiences wherever money is in motion. We are delighted to share and extend our expertise to CF guests and its loyal community."

Enhanced Features Boost LiVE by CF App Experience

Today's announcement is an important building block in the LiVE by CF journey to deliver a personalized shopping experience at CF centres. By loading the gift card into their LiVE by CF app, shoppers will unlock exclusive features, including the ability to track their balances in real-time, build their shopping list, receive dynamic store, restaurant and product recommendations based on their in-app activity, and be notified of new offers from their favourite retailers.

Within the last year, LiVE by CF launched other unique features, including:

Multi-stop routes and optimized navigation : Guests can create their multi-stop shopping itinerary in LiVE by CF and let the app reorder their stops for a shorter route, or maximize accessibility by avoiding stairs and escalators.

: Guests can create their multi-stop shopping itinerary in LiVE by CF and let the app reorder their stops for a shorter route, or maximize accessibility by avoiding stairs and escalators. Crowd-avoidance navigation: Some areas of the mall can be more busy than others. Leveraging real-time traffic levels, the app provides guests the ability to navigate the least busy route.

Some areas of the mall can be more busy than others. Leveraging real-time traffic levels, the app provides guests the ability to navigate the least busy route. Product search/recommendations: By using the app, guests can receive dynamic store, restaurant and product recommendations based on their preferences.

For more information, please visit: livebycf.com.

The LiVE by CF app supports all 18 CF shopping centres in Canada and is available for download in English and French for iOS and Android users.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.



Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.



Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn .



About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. Ravel works with established leaders and new entrants in the ecosystems of retail, marketing, and technology to build a digitally driven innovation platform that connects people, spaces and data.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)



Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

The CF SHOP! Mastercard® Gift Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

