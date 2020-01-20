/R E P E A T -- Cadillac Fairview Continues to Brighten Blue Monday with Pop-Up Puppy Parks Program/

Cadillac Fairview to host puppy parks at 20 Queen Street W., Toronto-Dominion Centre, RBC Centre & Simcoe Place on Monday, January 20

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Blue Monday comes around once a year and Cadillac Fairview (CF) is on a mission to help relieve the winter blues for Toronto office tenants. Blue Monday is known as the most melancholy day of the year as people grapple with winter, the continued darkness and the post-holiday blues. This Blue Monday, on January 20th, CF is hosting its third annual pop-up puppy park at four CF office towers in the downtown core.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response received from previous Blue Monday Puppy Parks, and CF's commitment to tenant wellness, CF is thrilled to continue the Blue Monday tradition. Visitors will be treated to an immersive experience that is sure to lift the spirits of anyone who passes by the parks. The puppy parks will feature white-picket fenced enclosed areas with friendly and fluffy dogs wagging their tails, waiting for pats and attention.

The dogs will be provided by Corporate Canine Therapy, a Toronto-based company that believes in employee productivity and well-being offered by therapeutic visits from dogs.

"We're proud to reintroduce our Blue Monday Pop-Up Puppy Parks, it's a great way to bring people together to share a warm and meaningful experience to lift our tenants' spirits," says Karen Jalon, Senior Director of Sustainability, Cadillac Fairview. "One of our core missions at CF is to offer different and inspiring spaces while making meaningful connections with our guests and tenants. Our pop-up puppy parks do just this, while also providing an opportunity to promote health and wellness, which is a priority for CF."

Making the day even more fun, CF is enlisting the help of two local social media icons, Elvis Pawsley , and Horton McSnorton . These popular four-legged friends will be making special visits to each of the participating properties to play with guests and pose for photos.

CF's Blue Monday campaign is inspired by and supports the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health's (CAMH) Pet Therapy Program which addresses mental health issues through therapeutic animal interactions. CF is pleased to team up with CAMH for the third year to support this innovative cause with a $10,000 donation.

"We are grateful for this support of the CAMH Pet Therapy program and delighted to see Cadillac Fairview bring a focus to mental wellness in some of the city's busiest business centres," says CAMH Foundation President & CEO Deborah Gillis. "Employee mental health is one of the most important issues facing workplaces today, and by addressing and championing mental wellness, businesses can ignite and unleash their employees' full potential."

In addition to Blue Monday, CF has introduced several initiatives at properties across Canada focused on tenant wellbeing and community building including health fairs, bicycle repair workshops, fitness classes, tenant appreciation events, and more.

The special Blue Monday events will take place on Monday, January 20 from 9:30am to 2:00pm at the following CF properties:

Toronto-Dominion Centre - 66 Wellington Street West, Located in the Linkway RBC Centre - 155 Wellington Avenue West, East Lobby Simcoe Place - 200 Wellington Avenue West, East Lobby Cadillac Fairview Tower - 20 Queen Street West, Lower Lobby

To learn more about Cadillac Fairview's corporate responsibility program, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 323,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $32 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 70 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

