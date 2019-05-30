/R E P E A T -- CAA to unveil the list of Ontario's Worst Roads/

THORNHILL, ON, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

What: Votes for the CAA Worst Roads campaign have been counted, and the lists have been compiled. CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) will unveil the Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, the top five roads in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton, as well as the Top 5 Worst Roads in seven regions across the province for 2019.





The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping different levels of government understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.



When: Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8:30 am



Where: The TELUS Room, Ontario Science Centre (Main Entrance)

770 Don Mills Rd, North York, ON M3C 1T3

(Parking provided – Main parking lot)



Who: Raymond Chan, government relations, CAA SCO

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of nine auto clubs across Canada providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for our 2 million Members.

