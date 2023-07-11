MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - With the arrival of the construction holiday, Héma-Québec is reaching out to all blood donors and calling upon those who haven't tried it yet, to roll up their sleeves for a good cause. Héma-Québec will need to collect an additional 500 donations each week over the next few weeks, to meet the needs of hospitals. Currently, there is need for all blood types, especially from O Negative and O Positive donors.

Donors did not disappoint and turned out in force following the appeal launched during National Blood Donor Week in mid-June. Those invaluable efforts must continue to maintain an optimal blood supply, especially during the summer months. The need for blood never goes on vacation!

Taking an appointment is the best way to plan for an upcoming blood donation. However, in the event of a setback, it is strongly recommended to cancel the appointment in order to leave available time slots for other donors. Héma-Québec is also flexible in welcoming walk-ins, depending on availability.

Take your appointment now on Héma-Québec's website at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1 800 343-7264. Before coming to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility to donate with Donors Services at 1 800 847-2525 or by going on Héma-Québec's website.

A Special Invitation: Two Great Donors reach 1,000 donations this week

Every donation matters and making your very first donation is an extraordinary gift. This said, some donors who give regularly are truly inspiring role models. This week, two of them will reach an impressive milestone by making their 1000th donation.

Mr. Yves Gosselin , Montreal region, on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 am , at Globule Dix-30 in Brossard ;

, region, on at , at Globule Dix-30 in ; Mr. Martin Bédard, Québec City region, on Thursday, July 13 , at 1pm at Globule Ste-Foy.

Media representatives wishing to report on any of these significant donations are invited to contact Josée Larivée at [email protected]

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,500 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mother's milk, and human tissues, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

