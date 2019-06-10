/R E P E A T -- ADF Group Inc. - Q1-2020 Conference Call Invitation/

Three-Month Period Ended April 30, 2019

TERREBONNE, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2019, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620. Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until midnight, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, by dialing 1 (888) 390-0620 ; access code 592260 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ADF Group Inc. will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a,m. at the Imperia Hotel & Suites, located at 2935, de la Pinière Boulevard, in Terrebonne, Quebec.

