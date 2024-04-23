/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 23, 2024/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|
10:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement to highlight Budget 2024 measures focused on youth, education, and health. The Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Dan Vandal, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
Share this article