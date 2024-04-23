/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 23, 2024/ Français

Apr 23, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024

Note: All times local

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

10:45 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will make an announcement to highlight Budget 2024 measures focused on youth, education, and health. The Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Dan Vandal, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:
     •  Open coverage
     •  Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.
     •  Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.

