May 30, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
8:25 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit the site of a biomanufacturing facility. The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks, the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, will also be in attendance.
|
Note for media:
|
• Pooled photo opportunity
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make a biomanufacturing announcement. The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks, the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
• Open coverage
|
• Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m.
|
• Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.
