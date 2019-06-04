/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2019/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 04, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

 

Vancouver, British Columbia  



7:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.




Fairmont Pacific Rim

1038 Canada Place



Notes for media:




  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting (stills and video only)
  • Media are asked to check in at the level 2 atrium no later than 6:45 a.m. 


8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef will be in attendance.



Plenary Hall

Vancouver Convention Centre

1055 Canada Place



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage for media accredited by the Women Deliver Conference: https://wd2019.org/media/ 
  • Media are asked to arrive at the Media centre no later than 7:45 a.m.
  • Media entrance via the West Pacific Terrace


8:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.




Press Theatre Room 121-122, 1st Floor

Vancouver Convention Centre

1055 Canada Place



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage for media accredited by the Women Deliver Conference: https://wd2019.org/media/ 
  • Media are asked to arrive at the Media centre no later than 7:45 a.m.
  • Media entrance via the West Pacific Terrace


Ottawa, Ontario


7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Portsmouth, United Kingdom.



Canada Reception Centre

190 Clear Skies Private



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity of departure
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m.

 

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca/ pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 04, 2019, 07:00 ET