/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2019/

Vancouver, British Columbia







7:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.









Fairmont Pacific Rim



1038 Canada Place









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting (stills and video only)

Media are asked to check in at the level 2 atrium no later than 6:45 a.m.







8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef will be in attendance.









Plenary Hall



Vancouver Convention Centre



1055 Canada Place









Notes for media:









Open coverage for media accredited by the Women Deliver Conference: https://wd2019.org/media/

Media are asked to arrive at the Media centre no later than 7:45 a.m.

Media entrance via the West Pacific Terrace







8:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.









Press Theatre Room 121-122, 1st Floor



Vancouver Convention Centre



1055 Canada Place









Notes for media:









Open coverage for media accredited by the Women Deliver Conference: https://wd2019.org/media/

Media are asked to arrive at the Media centre no later than 7:45 a.m.

Media entrance via the West Pacific Terrace







Ottawa, Ontario







7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Portsmouth, United Kingdom.









Canada Reception Centre



190 Clear Skies Private









Notes for media:






