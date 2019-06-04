/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2019/ Français
Note: All times local
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
7:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.
|
Fairmont Pacific Rim
|
1038 Canada Place
|
Notes for media:
|
|
8:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef will be in attendance.
|
Plenary Hall
|
Vancouver Convention Centre
|
1055 Canada Place
|
Notes for media:
|
|
8:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
|
Press Theatre Room 121-122, 1st Floor
|
Vancouver Convention Centre
|
1055 Canada Place
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
7:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for Portsmouth, United Kingdom.
|
Canada Reception Centre
|
190 Clear Skies Private
|
Notes for media:
|
