/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, July 18, 2019/

Montréal, Quebec







9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.









Espace C2, 21st Floor



Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth



900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity for accredited media at the beginning of the meeting

Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 8:30 a.m.

Accredited media not present for Wednesday's events will receive a badge upon arrival.







9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold an expanded meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr.









Espace C2, 21st Floor



Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth



900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity for accredited media at the beginning of the meeting

Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 8:30 a.m.

Accredited media not present for Wednesday's events will receive a badge upon arrival.







11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr will be in attendance.









Espace C2, 21st Floor



Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth





900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity for accredited media

Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 11:15 a.m.

Accredited media not present for Wednesday events will receive a badge upon arrival.







11:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.









Espace C2, 21st Floor



Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth



900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest









Notes for media:









Open coverage for accredited media

Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 11:15 a.m.

Accredited media not present for Wednesday events will receive a badge upon arrival.







Victoria, British Columbia







4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will make a public transit announcement with Premier of British Columbia John Horgan. A brief media availability will follow.









BC Transit



520 Gorge Road East









Notes for media:






