/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, July 18, 2019/

Jul 18, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Montréal, Quebec
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.
|
Espace C2, 21st Floor
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
|
900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest
|
Notes for media:
|
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold an expanded meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr.
|
Espace C2, 21st Floor
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
|
900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr will be in attendance.
|
Espace C2, 21st Floor
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
|
900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:50 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.
|
Espace C2, 21st Floor
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
|
900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Victoria, British Columbia
|
4:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make a public transit announcement with Premier of British Columbia John Horgan. A brief media availability will follow.
|
BC Transit
|
520 Gorge Road East
|
Notes for media:
|
