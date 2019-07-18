/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, July 18, 2019/ Français

Prime Minister's Office

Jul 18, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec


9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.



Espace C2, 21st Floor

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth

900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest               




Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity for accredited media at the beginning of the meeting
  • Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 8:30 a.m.
  • Accredited media not present for Wednesday's events will receive a badge upon arrival.


9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold an expanded meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr.



Espace C2, 21st Floor

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth

900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest   




Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity for accredited media at the beginning of the meeting
  • Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 8:30 a.m.
  • Accredited media not present for Wednesday's events will receive a badge upon arrival.


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr will be in attendance.



Espace C2, 21st Floor

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth

900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity for accredited media
  • Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 11:15 a.m. 
  • Accredited media not present for Wednesday events will receive a badge upon arrival.


11:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström.



Espace C2, 21st Floor

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth

900, boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage for accredited media
  • Accredited media are asked to present themselves to the 21st floor of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel no later than 11:15 a.m. 
  • Accredited media not present for Wednesday events will receive a badge upon arrival.


Victoria, British Columbia


4:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will make a public transit announcement with Premier of British Columbia John Horgan. A brief media availability will follow.



BC Transit

520 Gorge Road East



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m.

                       

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

