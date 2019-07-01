/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 1, 2019/ Français
Jul 01, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
10:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Riverside South Community Association Canada Day Celebration event.
|
Claudette Cain Park
|
660 River Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Canada Day Noon Show. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks. The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez will be in attendance.
|
Parliament Hill
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Media appearances
|
11:51 a.m.
|
A brief interview with the Prime Minister will be broadcast live on Radio-Canada.
|
11:53 a.m.
|
A brief interview with the Prime Minister will be broadcast live on CBC.
