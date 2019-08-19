/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, August 19, 2019/ Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Quebec, Quebec


11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the 3rd Unifor Constitutional Convention.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.




Room 309B


Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Quebec Régis Labeaume. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.



Hôtel de ville de Québec

2, rue des Jardins



Notes for media :



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m.

