/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, August 19, 2019/

Quebec, Quebec







11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the 3rd Unifor Constitutional Convention.









Centre des congrès de Québec



1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est









Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.







1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.









Room 309B



Centre des congrès de Québec



1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est









Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.







3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Quebec Régis Labeaume. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.









Hôtel de ville de Québec



2, rue des Jardins









Notes for media :






