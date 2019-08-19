/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, August 19, 2019/ Français
Aug 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Quebec, Quebec
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the 3rd Unifor Constitutional Convention.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.
|
Room 309B
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Quebec Régis Labeaume. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos will be in attendance.
|
Hôtel de ville de Québec
|
2, rue des Jardins
|
Notes for media :
|
