/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, August 16, 2019/

Aug 16, 2019, 07:00 ET
Aug. 15, 2019
Note: All times local
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will host a roundtable discussion about supporting young women in science, trades, and technology occupations. Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.
Boardroom
NSCC Ivany Campus
80 Mawiomi Place
Notes for media:
