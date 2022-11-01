MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundbeck Canada Inc. is pleased to announce that VYEPTI® (eptinezumab for injection) is now available for physicians in Canada to prescribe to their patients. VYEPTI® is indicated for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month.

"We are proud to bring forward a new treatment option for a condition that affects nearly 3 million Canadians," said Michal Juul Sørensen, Vice President and General Manager, Lundbeck Canada. "Lundbeck remains committed to finding options to improve the daily lives of people with migraine and to pursuing innovation in brain health, so that every person can be their best."

The new treatment option, now available for prescription, has shown efficacious therapeutic results in clinical trials for preventing migraine. VYEPTI® will be complemented by the VYEPTI TODAYTM Patient Support Program to facilitate the IV administration of this novel treatment for those living with migraine.

Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, Chair of Migraine Canada, commented, "Not only do patient support programs exist to serve the individuals receiving therapy, but they also give physicians confidence that their patients are getting the most of their treatment. With VYEPTI®, that's especially important because there hasn't been an IV treatment in this therapeutic area before."

Lundbeck Canada believes that patient support is a key element to the success of any therapy. The VYEPTI TODAYTM Patient Support Program was developed to support patients in navigating the reimbursement and treatment process. "As a new treatment option available to those living with migraine, VYEPTI® gives patients another avenue to try, in the pursuit of brain health," said Wendy Gerhart, Executive Director at Migraine Canada.

About VYEPTI ®

VYEPTI® is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) which was purposefully developed for IV administration.1-3 The efficacy and safety of VYEPTI® was demonstrated in two phase III clinical trials (PROMISE-1 in patients with episodic migraine and PROMISE-2 in patients with chronic migraine, which also included patients with a dual diagnosis of chronic migraine and medication overuse headache). In both studies, VYEPTI® met its primary endpoint of decrease in mean monthly migraine days (MMD) over weeks 1-12.

Furthermore, the clinical trial program demonstrated a treatment benefit over placebo that was observed for both doses of VYEPTI® as early as day 1 post-infusion. The safety of VYEPTI® was evaluated in more than 2,000 adult patients with migraine who received at least one dose of VYEPTI®. The most common adverse reactions (≥2% and at least 2% or greater than placebo) in the clinical trials for the preventive treatment of migraine were nasopharyngitis and hypersensitivity reactions.

For more information, including information on prescribing and safety, please consult the VYEPTI® Product Monograph on https://www.lundbeck.com/content/dam/lundbeck-com/americas/canada/products/files/vyepti_product_monograph_english.pdf or call Lundbeck Medical Information at 1-866-880-4636.

About migraine

Migraine is a complex and incapacitating neurological disease characterized by recurrent episodes of severe headaches, typically accompanied by an array of symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound. It is estimated to affect 2.7 million Canadians4 and more than 1.3 billion worldwide5 and impacts twice as many women as men.4

Migraine is the second leading cause of years lived with disability (YLD) among all diseases and is the top YLD cause among patients aged 15 to 49 years, according to the Global Burden of Disease study.6 Migraine has a profound impact on people's lives, their relationships, as well as their ability to carry out activities of daily living.

About Lundbeck Canada Inc.

Since 1995, Lundbeck Canada has been striving to improve the lives of Canadians living with brain diseases. As a subsidiary of H. Lundbeck A/S, a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases, we benefit from more than 70 years at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best. We are committed to fighting stigma and discrimination against people living with brain diseases and advocating for broader social acceptance of people with brain health conditions. Lundbeck's research programs tackle some of the most complex challenges in neuroscience, and our pipeline is focused on bringing forward transformative treatments for brain diseases for which there are few, if any therapeutic options.

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate website www.lundbeck.com/global and connect with us on Instagram @h_lundbeck, Twitter @Lundbeck and via LinkedIn.

For general media inquiries, contact: Stella Antonaras, Communications, Lundbeck Canada, [email protected]

