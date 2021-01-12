"Working on 'Paykiiwikay' has been one of the highlights of my broadcast career," said David McGuffin. "I am proud of my Métis roots, which date back to the fur trade. Like too many Canadians my understanding of the story of the Métis people faded out at the Battle of Batoche and the defeat of Louis Riel. Working with Leah and the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan on this series has opened my eyes to the depth and richness of Métis history, language and culture. I hope our listeners gain as much from listening to this ten part journey, as I did from working on it."

Relying on her own Métis life experiences, Dorion gets up close and personal with inspirational and diverse guests like Michif educator Russell Fayant, Métis musician and actress Andrea Menard, and Elder Norman Fleury. The range of topics is as varied as the personalities; from the impact of Michif language loss on Métis identity, to Michif cultural expression in the arts and Métis food and cooking.

"I learned so much from our guests about our many different ways of being Métis. Their messages are uplifting and I hope everyone enjoys listening to our conversations. I especially hope our youth get some inspiration from these wonderful cultural leaders in our Métis community," said Dorion.

'Paykiiwikay', will address the very real need to preserve heritage, tradition and Métis identity. "Everything Métis people do is tied to our value systems, beliefs, and respect," said MN-S Minister of Language, Culture & Heritage, Sherry McLennan, "this podcast series will help teach others about the rich Métis history that is an integral part of the makeup of this province."

"Canadian Geographic is proud to be a partner of MN-S, and honoured to have been chosen to collaborate on this exciting project," said Gilles Gagnier, Chief Operating Officer and Publisher of Canadian Geographic. "Through these podcasts, we will share important stories about Métis history, language and culture. We hope you enjoy and share these podcasts with others."

'Paykiiwikay' launches on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 with new episodes released between now and May. They can be streamed on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and at cangeo.ca/Paykiiwikay

ABOUT MÉTIS NATION-SASKATCHEWAN:

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) is the Government for Métis citizens in the province of Saskatchewan. MN–S represents the political, socioeconomic, cultural and educational interests of some 80,000 Métis through an elected representative system consisting of an Executive,12 Regions and approximately 132 Locals.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic challenges. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

