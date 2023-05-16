NoBlankBrains Here! - Baycrest Foundation takes over the streets of Toronto this summer with The Brain Project

Creative minds join forces with Baycrest for the 8th annual exhibition aimed at defeating dementia

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Brain Project has officially returned to Toronto on a mission to raise awareness and inspire conversations around the importance of brain health. Created by the Baycrest Foundation, the city-wide exhibition features dozens of brain sculptures, bike and hockey helmets designed by painters, sculptors, musicians, creative artists and thinkers. Each artist has brought to life their own personal interpretation of brain health using a medium of their choice.

The Brain Project 2023 (CNW Group/Baycrest)

Noteworthy names for 2023? Street artist BirdO, muralist Courtney Einhorn, multi-disciplinary artists Anthony Ricciardi and Morgan Sheardown, horological artist Dan Tanenbaum, pop artist Michelle Vella and a piece created by the residents and patients who call Baycrest home. Plus - in recognition of their roles as honorary lead riders for the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health - iconic Canadian fitness legends Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod worked with a local artist, Amey Lai, to bring a BodyBreak-inspired bike helmet to this year's display.

The exhibition will run in two phases until August. The first begins at two central Toronto locations: Nathan Phillips Square and the Simcoe WaveDeck and Rees WaveDeck at Harbourfront. In July, the installations will be housed at Yorkville Park, Yonge & St. Clair, Shops at Don Mills and others. The pieces will be all available for sale, with proceeds going supporting Baycrest, the global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education.

"People are living longer than ever — with more Canadians over the age of 65 than under 15 — and we must know taking action now can prevent dementia later in life. With this in mind, raising awareness for brain health and dementia research has never been more pivotal. That's why we're so proud to be making an impact on the streets of Toronto with the Brain Project this summer, showcasing dynamic art from local and international artists that encourage conversation around this critically important topic," says Josh Cooper, President and CEO of The Baycrest Foundation. "While the exhibition is celebrating its 8th year, we've added a new element for 2023 with bike and hockey helmets. These are meant to inspire Canadians to get active and sign up to participate in Baycrest's events."

Studies show that by exercising regularly, an individual can take up to five years off their aging brain health. For those looking for ways to get active and support brain health, the annual Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest will take place on June 4.

About the Brain Project

The Brain Project is a city-wide Toronto art exhibit of sculptures by talented local and global artists that seeks to inspire people to think about brain health and join the fight against Alzheimer's and other dementias by donating to Baycrest, a global leader in brain health and aging. Now in its eighth year, the Brain Project attracts painters, sculptors, musicians, and creative thinkers who bring their own personal interpretations of brain health to a blank, brain-shaped three-dimensional form or fitness-themed piece using the mediums of their choice. The sculptures are displayed at a variety of prime locations around Toronto. For more information please visit: www.brainproject.ca

About Baycrest

Baycrest is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Baycrest is home to a robust research and innovation network, including one of the world's top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute; the scientific headquarters of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Canada's largest national dementia research initiative; and the Baycrest-powered Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through these initiatives, Baycrest has remained at the forefront of the fight to defeat dementia as our organization works to create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfillment. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org

SOURCE Baycrest

For further information: Media Contact: Daisy Kling, Craft Public Relations, 647-867-3913, [email protected]